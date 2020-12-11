Burial, Four Tet, and Thom Yorke Release Two New Tracks; Listen Now Both tracks are out now.

Thom Yorke has teamed up with Burial and Four Tet for two new tracks, “Her Revolution” and “His Rope.”

It’s been over nine years since the trio first release together, with the double A-side of “Ego” and “Mirror.” “Her Revolution” and “His Rope” prove a more subdued release.

“As you’d expect from three of the last decade’s most vital voices in alternative music,” XL Records, the label, explains, both tracks have “moved on” and “reflect the precarious wider world around then.”

The record landed last week on double A-side vinyl in a limited run to a small group of record stores, and both tracks are now available to stream below. Both Sounds of the Universe and Phonica in London are selling limited runs of the project to in-store buyers only.

Tracklisitng

01. Hips Rope

02. Her Revolution