Burnt Friedman’s João Pais Filipe Collaboration Comes with Two New ‘Secret Rhythms’ 'Eurydike' EP is out on March 27 via Nonplace.

Burnt Friedman will release a new EP with João Pais Filipe, titled Eurydike. The EP comes with two unreleased jams from Friedman and Jaki Liebezeit, otherwise known as Secret Rhythms.

João Pais Filipe, born 1980, is a drummer and percussionist from Porto, Portugal. Across two tracks, he works with Friedman to “hypnotize” the listener by activating cosmic mechanics,” developing immersive, archaic next level dance music deeply rooted in natural laws of motion.” The two refer to it as “automatic music,” yet their focus is on playing and exploring rare rhythmic modes. In Friedman’s terms: “We organize pressure mediation according to mother nature.”

On the B-side are two new Secret Rhythms, tracks from Friedman and the late Jaki Liebezeit, and a Nonplace trademark. Liebezeit numbers among the world’s foremost drummers. Between 1968 and 1978, playing as a founding member of the legendary Can, he produced rhythms to be heard nowhere else. By the early 1990s, he felt he had exhausted the possibilities of conventional drums and so he began to re-define what drumming was about. These two Friedman and Liebezeit studio tracks were recorded in 2016 and were played lived frequently.

Tracklisting:



A1. Burnt Friedman & João Pais “Out Of Ape”

A2 Burnt Friedman & João Pais “Fibres Of P”

B1. Jaki Liebezeit & Burnt Friedman “Eurydike”

B2 Jaki Liebezeit & Burnt Friedman “Star Wars”

Eurydike EP is out on March 27 on vinyl and digitally via Nonplace. You can read more about the release here, where you can also hear clips of the music. Pre-order is available now.