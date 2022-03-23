Bye Bye Plastic to Host Miami Week Fundraiser Blond:ish, Differ, and Soul Real will all play.

Bye Bye Plastic, an organisation aiming to eliminate single-use plastics from the music industry, is hosting a fundraiser at Miami Music Week tomorrow.

The fundraiser, hosted by SolSun, aims to scale consciousness and deepen our commitment to Earth, featuring music from Blond:ish, a Bye Bye Plastic co-founder, with opening DJ sets by Differ and Soul Real (Ellina Sukh b2b Hanna Leon). There will be additional “consciousness programming” that includes panel discussions, yoga, sound healing, and art activations and NFT galleries by Miami Art Society, featuring Hoxxoh, Brian Butler, Baghead, and Jeff Dekal.

All ticket proceeds go to Bye Bye Plastic, to support their mission.

Tickets for this event are available here, with more information.