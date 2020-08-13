Cadenza and Polaris Festival Curator Mirko Loko Mixes ‘Detroit Love Vol. 4’ 'Detroit Love Vol. 4' pays tribute to the city's electronic music legacy.

Cadenza and Polaris Festival curator Mirko Loko mixes Detroit Love Vol. 4, the latest volume of Planet E’s compilation series celebrating the international legacy of the Motor City’s electronic music heritage.

DJing since the late ’90s, the veteran Swiss DJ first broke out when he was invited by Carl Craig to play at the Detroit Electronic Music Festival in 2001 and has always held a deep love and connection for the sounds of the city. His “relationship with music was inspired and forever marked by the talent and genius of Detroit and Midwest USA’s musical pioneers, and we all owe the city and its cultural legacy a huge debt,” Loko explains. “This mix is my small way of saying thank you to the city.”

The mix is arranged with tracks from a long list of talent that runs deep and wide, featuring a handful of XLR8R’s favorite artists, such as Fred P, Carl Craig, and Chaos in the CBD. The mix also includes six tracks produced by Loko himself, alongside a range of Detroit luminaries, including Derrick May and Stacey Pullen.

Detroit Love Vol. 4 will be released on CD & digital formats on September 4, with a 2 x 12″ vinyl package arriving on September 18.

You can pre-order Detroit Love Vol. 4 here, with Mirko Loko and Ursula Rucker’s “It’s Like” streaming in full below.

Tracklisting (CD/Digital):

01. Fred P “Vision In Osaka”

02. Mirko Loko ft. Ursula Rucker “It’s Like” (Detroit Love Mix)

03. Feater “Time Million ft. Vilja Larjosto” (Villalobos Vocal Mix)

04. Chaos In The CBD “Comfort Zone”

05. Sergie Rezza “Monté” (Carl Craig Edit)

06. Still “Haile Selassie is The Micro Chip”

07. Takuya Yamashita “Aos Si” (Mirko Loko’s HOS Remix)

08. Eduardo De La Calle “My Own Transition”

09. Scott Ferguson “Dump Days”

10. Wincent Kunth “Relove”

11. Phase Phorce “Faces Of Life”

12. Adryan “The Jazzer” (Russ Gabriel Remix)

13. Mirko Loko ft. Derrick May “Mentors Heritage” (Detroit Love Mix)

14. Gilb’R “Pressure Laurent” (Garnier Mix)

15. Bel-Air Ltd “The Loft”

16. DJ Duke “Music Cinema”

17. Tevo Howard “Madness”

18. The Prince Of Dance Music, L.B. Bad “The True Story Of House Music (I’m So Alone)”

19. Jared Wilson “It’s The Message”

20. The Godson “City Bar “Reopen” Live Dancing”

21. Mirko Loko & Stacey Pullen “Tronic Illusion” (Detroit Love Mix)

22. Lady B “Cruising Around Motor City”

Vinyl (Unmixed):

A1. Mirko Loko ft. Derrick May “Mentors Heritage”

A2. Mirko Loko ft. Ursula Rucker “It’s Like”

B1. Mirko Loko & Stacey Pullen “Tronic Illusion” (Detroit Love Mix)

B2. Bel-Air Ltd “The Loft”

C1. Sergie Rezza “Monté” (Carl Craig Edit)

C2. Takuya Yamashita “Aos Si” (Mirko Loko’s HOS Remix)

D1. Phase Phorce “Faces Of Life”

D2. Lady B “Cruising Around Motor City”