Calibre Mourns Loss of Friend with New Ambient Album 'Planet Hearth' LP is available now on Signature Recordings.

Calibre has released a new album, Planet Hearth, out today on his own Signature Recordings.

The 13-track album is dedicated to Calibre’s close friend who passed away last year, and is described as the Irish drum & bass producer’s most poignant record to date. It’s been a work in progress for over four years, described by Calibre as “part of a slow metamorphosis that I have wanted to do for a long time.”

The album’s story begins in 2015, as Calibre escaped to Valentia on the west coast of Ireland, where he sought solace away from the grind of modern living to write music and draw inspiration from his surroundings. He made “Planet Hearth” in Belfast a few weeks before losing his close friend, and this formed an “emotional narrative that will make even the hardest of hearts shed a tear upon listening,” we’re told.

The album is largely ambient, but there is a nod to Calibre’s drum & bass roots with “Walking in Circles,” a track that can and has been played in one of his sets. “A somewhat melancholic and atmospheric piece of work, it still has that signature Calibre sound, attesting to incredible diversity of the man,” the label adds.

Tracklisting



01. Hills

02. Colby Park

03. Eratik

04. Five Minute Flame

05. Planet Hearth

06. Walking In Circles

07. Sheven

08. Thought Fields

09. Error

10. Waiting For Reasons

11. Chasm

12. Pine

13. Down That Road

Planet Hearth LP is available now on Signature Recordings. You can order it over at Bandcamp, and stream “Walking In Circles” below.