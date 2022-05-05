California Duo Brijean Reach for “Technicolor Backdrops” on New Ghostly EP 'Angelo' EP is scheduled for August 5 release.

Brijean the collaboration of singer Brijean Murphy and multi-instrumentalist Doug Stuart, will release Angelo, a new EP on Ghostly International.

Angelo, named after Murphy’s 1981 Toyota Celica, is a record Brijean have crafted through a period of profound change, loss, and relocation. Across nine tracks, the California pair explore new moods and styles, “reaching for effervescent dance tempos, technicolor backdrops, and vibrant hues” in contrast to the more somber human experience of Feelings, their full-length Ghostly debut in 2021.

Following the sudden passing of Murphy’s father and both of Stuart’s parents, the duo left the Bay Area to be near family, resetting in four cities in under two years. Their to-go rig became their traveling studio and these tracks, along with Angelo, became their few constants.

Whereas Feelings formed over collaborative jams with friends, Angelo’s sessions presented Murphy and Stuart a chance to record at their most intimate, “to get us out of our grief and into our bodies,” says Murphy.

In support of Angelo, Brijean will play their first headline shows in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn. Check out the dates here.

Tracklisting

01. Which Way To The Club?

02. Take A Trip

03. Shy Guy

04. Angelo

05. Ooo La La

06. Colors

07. Where Do We Go?

08. Caldwell’s Way

09. Nostalgia

Angelo EP is scheduled for August 5 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Shy Guy” in full below and pre-order here.