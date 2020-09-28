Call Super Signs to Incienso for Third Album 'Every Mouth Teeth Missing' is set to drop via Incienso next month.

Joe Seaton (a.k.a. Call Super) has announced a new album, Every Mouth Teeth Missing, arriving on the Incienso label.

The forthcoming LP will be Seaton’s first on Anthony Naples and Jesse Slattery’s Incienso. His first two full-length efforts, 2017’s Arpo and 2014’s Suzi Ecto, landed on Houndstooth.

There are no further details announced other than the tracklisting and a note from the label, which states that the album’s composition has been a “strange constant rain” in Seaton’s life, “replenishing over the last three years in which it has been made.”

This will be Seaton’s first release of the year. It follows a collaboration with Parris (CANUFEELTHESUNONYRBACK), an EP on Peach Discs (All We Have Is Speed) as Call Super, and an EP as Ondo Fudd on The Trilogy Tapes (Eyes Glide Through The Oxide) last year.

Tracklisting:



01. An Unstable Music

02. Every Mouth Teeth Missing

03. Pleasure For Pleasure

04. Opperton Swim

05. Mouth Bank Bed

06. Sleep All Night With Open Eye

07. Pay As U Glow

08. Ekkles

09. Welcome New People

10. Milkweed

Every Mouth Teeth Missing will drop on October 23 on vinyl and digital formats and can be pre-ordered here. Meanwhile, you can stream “Every Mouth Teeth Missing” below.

<a href="https://callsuper.bandcamp.com/album/every-mouth-teeth-missing">Every Mouth Teeth Missing by Call Super</a>