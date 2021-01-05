Canada’s Iain Howie Marks Shift into Raw Vocal House with Melancholic New EP 'Reporting Fires' EP is available now.

Iain Howie has released Reporting Fires, a gorgeous new EP.

Born and raised in Vancouver, British Colombia, Howie is the brother of Tom Howie, one half of Bob Moses. He aims to shed “new light” on an “over-saturated dance scene” with an “vocal-driven take on deep house music.”

Reporting Fires follows a string of EPs on Needwant Recordings, most recently’s 2019’s Living & Dying.

The two tracks mark the beginning of a “big shift” into song-writing territory, Howie tells XLR8R. He’ll be following the release with a full-length in the first half of the year.

“This EP marks a turning point for me. It’s going to get a little more personal, and little more raw,” Howie says. “New ways in which we interact with our world have been grabbing me and inspiring me to write—from how the modern social landscape is affecting us, to mental illness, to toxic aspects of the music industry. It’s easy to feel uncomfortable in our own skin. I am here with you in solidarity.”

Alongside the release, Howie shared a a lyric video for the title-track, which is streaming in full below.

Tracklisting

01. Reporting Fires

02. Someone

Reporting Fires EP is available via Bandcamp now.

<a href="https://iainhowie.bandcamp.com/album/reporting-fires-ep">Reporting Fires EP by Iain Howie</a>