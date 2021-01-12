Canada’s Jesse Futerman Teams Up with Beverly Glenn-Copeland for Pacific Rhythm Debut 'Luckey' EP is scheduled for February 4, 2021 release.

Jesse Futerman will make his Pacific Rhythm debut with a slice of music lovingly crafted in Canada’s French Quarter during the summer of 2019.

On Luckey, the Montreal producer reunites with good friend Beverly Glenn-Copeland, the Canadian music legend whose keyboard-inflected outsider folk has been making waves across the world, alongside a stellar ensemble incorporating cello, saxophone, bass, and vintage hardware.

There’s a melancholy tinge to the release, but infectious vocals and pitter-patter drums uplift and reassure, radiating contentment, joy, and gratitude.

The release includes a remix by Peaking Lights, who give the original a dubbed out dimension, like some lost post-disco Afro-cosmic Ibiza gem.

Futerman’s previous work has come via Jus Like Music Records and London label Church.

Tracklisting



01. Luckey

02. Luckey (Peaking Lights Remix)



Luckey EP is scheduled for February 4 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream the original version via the player below.

<a href="https://pacificrhythm.bandcamp.com/album/luckey">Luckey by Jesse Futerman Ft. Beverly Glenn-Copeland</a>