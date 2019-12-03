Canada’s Military Genius Shares New Single Ahead of Debut Album 'When I Close My Eyes' is available now.

Military Genius has released a new single, “When I Close My Eyes,” the second taste of his debut LP, Deep Web, releasing early 2020 via Unheard of Hope.

Military Genius is the project of Bryce Cloghesy, a member of cult Canadian post-punk groups Crack Cloud and NOV3L. He recorded the album over the course of four years while on tour with these bands.

Earlier this year, Cloghesy shared “Focus,” an explorative piece of music that fuses ambient elements with subtle jazz drums, foley samples, and harmonics.

“When I Close My Eyes,” meanwhile, blends disparate influences from the electronic punk minimalism of Suicide, to the rushing horns of Mingus Ah Um, to the immersive ambience of Arthur Russell. Euphoric saxophone moves through a disorienting haze of noise, crashing between distorted club rhythms and shape-shifting jazz.

The label describes the album as “a journey into the cosmic night, an exploration of internal conflict beyond sight or sound, a submission to the bliss of pure abandon.”

“When I Close My Eyes” is available now ahead of a debut album in March next year.

Album Tracklisting

01. Deep Web

02. Focus

03. Not Tonight

04. When I Close My Eyes

05. Let My Guard Down

06. Reflex

07. The Runner

08. Born Blind