Caribou is Back with His Sixth Album 'Honey' LP is scheduled for October 4 release.

Dan Snaith will release his sixth album as Caribou next month.

Honey, which will land on Merge Records, follows 2020’s Suddenly and is a “new kind of Caribou record,” we’re told.

After putting every ounce of himself into Suddenly, Snaith now pulls himself away a little in search of music that “isn’t about any one person and is available to everybody.”

We’re told to expect a record that “grabs you and moves you like his other alter ego, Daphni, before cradling and uplifting you like Caribou.”

Plus, a collection dancefloor tracks that “twinkle, shimmer, and surprise in a way only Snaith’s productions can, but with a freshness that defines an artist who is too excited by music-making to ever truly settle into any one sound.”

Snaith began teasing new music with “Honey,” followed by “Broke My Heart” and “Volume” in the summer months.

Alongside this announcement, he has shared “Come Find Me,” a new song. Speaking of it, Snaith says:

“I love this kind of chord sequence and the sort of French touch type of vibe, but it took a lot of time to find the right vocal hook and breakdown and make it more pop and concise. When I play that one in DJ sets, when it drops down to just the singing and then suddenly it’s a song that surges back in—I know for a fact no one in the crowd has heard it before, and yet people always respond in this really emotionally charged, euphoric way… That’s always the best litmus test that a track has come together in the right way.”

Tracklisting



01. Broke My Heart

02. Honey

03. Volume

04. Do Without You

05. Come Find Me

06. August 20/24

07. Dear Life

08. Over Now

09. Campfire

10. Climbing

11. Only You

12. Got To Change

Honey LP is scheduled for October 4 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Come Find Me” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://caribouband.bandcamp.com/album/honey-2">Honey by Caribou</a>

Richard Kenworthy