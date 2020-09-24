Carl Craig and Moritz von Oswald Team Up on New Single 'Attenuator' is scheduled for October 23 release.

Carl Craig and Moritz von Oswald will release Attenuator, a new collaborative 12″ on Planet E.

“Attenuator” is the first production to emerge from a series of studio sessions in Berlin and Detroit over the past two years. Although originally produced in unison, this single sees Craig and von Oswald each deliver their own take on the original material.

For his take on “Attenuator,” Craig leans into the fluid blend of techno and warm musicianship, building stifling tension as a prelude to a fervent brew of warm pads and celestial sax. In response, von Oswald bathes the brass and the bliss of “Attenuator” in subtle textures, while maintaining the arresting pulse of the original.

Tracklist:



A. Attenuator (Carl Craig version)

B. Attenuator (Moritz von Oswald Dub)

Attenuator is scheduled for October 23 release. Meanwhile, you can stream previews below and pre-order here.