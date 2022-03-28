Catalan Pianist Marina Herlop Next on PAN 'Pripyat' LP is scheduled for May 20 release.

Photo: Simone Trabucchi

Marina Herlop will release her new on Bill Kouligas’ PAN in May.

Though Herlop is often described as a Catalan pianist, she’s also moving into experimental composition and production. Pripyat, her first full album produced on a computer, following 2016’s Nanook and 2018’s Babasha, is described as her “most intensely emotional” work to date by the Berlin label.

Listening to Pripyat, we’re told you can feel the “emotional toil and creative endeavour” that went into the record. Fans of Nanook and Babasha will recognise the combination of melancholic piano, but the album has a fuller, almost chaotic sound when compared to Herlop’s previous work, with the addition of electronic drums, electric bass lines, and other production effects. The release is the “perfect combination of computer production trickery and intimate emotional release.”

Ahead of the album’s release, Herlop has shared “miu,” on which she employs the intricate trickery of her voice, tracing rhythmical clusters around the subtlest of musical beds, in a technique inspired by Carnatic music of southern India. It was among the first songs that she ever made on a computer.

Tracklisting



01. abans abans

02. shaolin mantis

03. lyssof

04. miu

05. ubuntu

06. Kaddisch

07. miu (Choir Version)

Pripyat LP is scheduled for May 20 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “miu” in full below.

<a href="https://marinaherlop.bandcamp.com/track/miu">miu by Marina Herlop</a>