Check Out Hudson Mohawke's New All-Originals Mixtape

Photo | Jesse Lirola

Hudson Mohawke has released B.B.H.E., meaning Big Booty Hiking Exhibition, a slick mixtape-style compilation.

B.B.H.E digs into Mohawke’s artistry and reveals unreleased gems from his personal vault. With 2020’s pandemic compelling everyone to rethink so much about their choices, Mohawke questioned why he’d been hoarding this stuff to begin with. “I feel like it was weighing me down to not actually have this stuff be available officially anywhere,” he explains.

Among the gifts found are the Roc-A-Fella funk of “Spruce Illest Bumper” and the space age boom bap of “Herberts.” There are also beautiful twists on the collection: “Tar” pares back his bombastic style welding glitchy beats to a pastoral collage of sounds.

This release follows Heart of the Night, an EP of sought-after vocal edits released exclusively via Bandcamp. As well as this, Mohawke, or Ross Birchard, released a t-shirt in collaboration with Chris (Simpsons artist) which can be purchased here.

Tracklisting



01. Brooklyn

02. Mandarania

03. Spruce Illest Bumper

04. Animo

05. Beyond

06. Tar

07. 100HM

08. Wellpark

09. Rosado

10. Macanudo

11. Herberts

12. Pushin The Levels

13. Liquid Heat

14. Monte Fisto

B​.​B​.​H​.​E. is available now on Warp Records. You can order here and stream it in full below.

<a href="http://hudsonmohawke.bandcamp.com/album/b-b-h-e">B.B.H.E. by Hudson Mohawke</a>