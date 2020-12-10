Chicago House Pioneer Boo Williams Unveils New EP 'LOL' EP is scheduled for January 4 release.

Boo Williams will release a new EP on NICEPEOPLE.

The three-track release showcases the signature vibe that has established Williams as a Chicago house pioneer. It meanders through house and techno with real depth, the Italian label tells XLR8R.

The title track, “LOL,” chugs along with twisting beeps and bleeps, and Williams uses trippy samples of laughter that flash in and out. Next is “Backwards Run,” before “Bangin Out,” which takes up the whole of the B-side. It’s a real abrupt track, and the kind that leaves the crowd in a trance.

“This is Boo Williams at his finest once more,” the NICEPEOPLE says. “A real nod to sounds of the past, no egos in sight, just plain and simple effective dancefloor sounds.”

Williams​ ​has​ ​been​ ​a​ ​part​ ​of​ ​Chicago’s ​house​ ​music​ ​entourage​ ​since​ he first​ ​stepped​ ​up​ ​to​ ​the​ ​turntables​ ​in 1981. Born Willie Griffin in 1967, he grew up listening to blues,​ ​jazz, and​ ​disco,​ ​all before he began spinning records under the watchful eyes of the city’s legendary house music originators, among them Frankie Knuckles, Gene Hunt, and Ron Hardy.

For more information on Boo Williams, check out his XLR8R podcast, recorded in September 2019, here.

Tracklisting



A1. LOL

A2. Backwards Run

B1. Bangin Out

LOL EP is scheduled for January 4 release. Meanwhile, you can ore-order here and stream and preview below.

<a href="https://nicepeoplelabel.bandcamp.com/album/lol">LOL by Boo Williams</a>