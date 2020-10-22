Chicago Rapper Joshua Virtue Unveils Soulful New EP 'Together, With Great Feeling' LP is available now.

Joshua Virtue has released Together, With Great Feeling, a new EP.

The five-track release is soulful and introspective, and it follows Jackie’s House, the Chicago’s rapper and poet’s second album, crafted as a means of sustenance for his mother, Jacqueline (Jackie,) sister, and grandmother, supporting them as they quarantine at their home in Florida during the crisis.

Together, With Great Feeling sees Virtue enlist the help of Malci for beat production, and also add the vocals of Audra Vidal on the EP’s centerpiece, “Options.”

Artwork is by Bobby Sax.

Tracklisting

01. Green Mill

02. Key Grip

03. Options (feat. Audra Vidal)

04. Trapt Butterfly

05. reboot

06. Kids!

Together, With Great Feeling LP is available now. You can stream it in full via the player below.

<a href="https://joshuavirtue.bandcamp.com/album/together-with-great-feeling">Together, With Great Feeling by Joshua Virtue</a>