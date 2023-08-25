Chicago Trio Purelink Next on Los Angeles’ Peak Oil 'Signs' LP is scheduled for September 15 release.

Chicago trio Purelink will release an album on Los Angeles label Peak Oil.

Since forming in 2020, the group—which comprises Tommy Paslaski (a.k.a Concave Reflection), Ben Paulson (a.k.a kindtree), and Akeem Asani (a.k.a Millia)—have convened regularly in a shared studio to workshop, swap samples, and hone their collective muse via “the endless possibilities of a laptop,” seeking “something different than we would make on our own.”

Signs, their first full-length effort, is distilled from extended compositions prepared and performed across 2022 in Chicago, Kansas City, New York, and Los Angeles.

We’re told that it “captures their chemistry at its most liquid and immaterial, mapped in mutating systems of glitch, glass, rhythm, and space.”

The release follows a mini-album on UwU and a four-track release called To / Deep on NAFF.

Tracklisting

01. In Circuits

02. 4k Murmurs feat. J

03. Stadium Drive

04. Pinned

05. Blue

06. We Should Keep Going

Signs LP is scheduled for September 15 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “4k Murmurs” feat. J in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://purelink.bandcamp.com/album/signs">Signs by Purelink</a>