Chicago’s Sirr Tmo Sama Drops New Footwork Mixtape
'LIFE SAVERS XX' LP is available now.
Sirr Tmo Sama has shared LIFE SAVERS XX, another new album.
Sirr Tmo Sama, real name Reginald Cosper, Jr., refers to himself as an “artistic scientist.” He has been a staple of Chicago’s underground juke and footwork parties for 14 years, and has been working with the Teklife crew from its beginnings.
As a producer, his goal is to make the “most beautiful movements out of something undone,” through improvisation.” He shapes the footwork and juke sounds in a way that “resonates with himself and others,” while pushing the styles’ limits with his bass-heavy and experimental techniques.
LIFE SAVERS XX follows OV3 (OVERNIGHT VIBES 3), released in November 2020. It comprises 12 pumping juke and footwork tracks, made for a few important people around him to help them heal, he says.
Tracklisting
01. 555
02. 313GHOUSE
03. BILDAM 666
04. SAFE PASSAGE
05. 024 JOINT
06. FEEL BETTA
07. DELTAWAVE 707
08. GR8FUL
09. NO NAME JOE
10. PURPLE HEAVEN(CHADWICK, KOBE, PRINCE TRIBUTE)
11. ASCENSION
12. 999444 04:00
LIFE SAVERS XX LP is available now. You can stream it below and order it via Bandcamp here.