Chicago’s Tasha and Sen Morimoto Share Live Album Intended for ‘Millennium Park at Home’ Series
'Tasha and Sen Morimoto Live Sessions' LP is out now.
Chicago artists Tasha and Sen Morimoto have shared an album of live sessions.
These recordings were originally meant for the Millennium Park at Home virtual concert series. Morimoto was pulled from the lineup after criticizing the city’s Mayor, and Tasha asked to be removed from the bill in solidarity. So both artists streamed the footage over YouTube and recorded the audio.
The album includes five improvised “movements” and “Goosebumps,” an unreleased song from Morimoto’s upcoming self-titled LP. Tasha’s portion of the record features previously released and unreleased songs that she recorded at dog haven in Three Oaks, Michigan.
All proceeds from the release go to the Prison and Neighborhood Arts Project, a visual arts and humanities organization that connects artists and scholars with people at the Stateville Prison.
The album is mastered by Brok Mende.
Tracklisting
01. Tasha”But There’s Still The Moon”
02. Sen Morimoto “Movement One”
03. Tasha “Winter Song IV”
04. Tasha “Alright”
05. Sen Morimoto “Movement Two”
06. Tasha “Dream Still” (Unreleased)
07. Tasha “Bed Song 1” (Unreleased)
08. Sen Morimoto “Movement Three”
09. Tasha “Kind of Love”
10. Tasha “Lake Superior” (Unreleased)
11. Sen Morimoto “Movement Four”
12. Tasha “Something About This Girl”
13. Sen Morimoto “Movement Five”
Tasha and Sen Morimoto Live Sessions LP is out now. Meanwhile, you can stream the recordings in full below and order the album here.