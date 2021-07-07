Chilean Producer Imaabs Next on N.A.A.F.I with New Album 'Descifrar' LP is scheduled for July 9 release.

Chilean producer Imaabs will release Descifrar, a new album on Mexican label N.A.A.F.I.

Descifrar, meaning “decipher” in English, means to convert a text written in code, or a coded signal, into normative language. In this case, Imaabs is referring to how human perception decodes the world around us, creating a reality according to our past experiences. Within our realities and dimensions, our emotions and bodies are guided and encompassed by “codes.” The album, we’re told, is Imaabs’ attempt at describing the flows of images, memes, memories, and desires that flood our mind and impact how we perceive and bond.



The album was recorded and composed in Modos Estudio, Santiago, between November 2018 and March 2021. Sonically, we’re told that it ties together ambient, reggeaton, and pop music, but there’s also “intense and wild dimensions” from techno, noise, jungle, and tribal. We can expect a “experiential auditory piece that doesn’t discard the dancefloor.” It includes collaborations with Tama Gucci, Valenciagas Falsas, Estoc, and Wasted Fates.

Imaabs, real name Cristo Gavras, put out Distancia, his first release on N.A.A.F.I, in 2015.

Tracklisting

01. Descifrar

02. MORPH

03. No Time (feat. Tama Gucci)

04. Distensión

05. Cenizas ft. Valenciagas Falsas

06. Gare du Nord

07. Trying ft. Tama Gucci

08. Bite Me (An hipertition pre action)

09. Crush

10. Verde, vert, verde

11. Dividuación ft Estoc

12. Impasse (feat. Wasted Fates)

Descifrar LP is scheduled for July 9 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Trying” featuring Tama Gucci in full below and pre-order the album here.

<a href="https://imaabs.bandcamp.com/album/descifrar-2">Descifrar by Imaabs</a>