Chris Korda Teams Up with André Baum on Foom 'Forgive The Night' EP is available today.

Foom, the Berlin label of Benjamin Freeney, today presents Forgive The Night, an EP of four raw, emotive club-tracks from Chris Korda and André Baum, a producer from New York who forms People People with Gulp.

Produced in Berlin, the EP was made using an ADX1 analog drum machine programmed on-the-fly with Korda’s polymeter sequencer, with Baum’s vocals added on a vintage microphone.

The EP comes with a remix from Korda, a Perlon artist whom we featured on XLR8R here.

Last year, Freeney contributed to the XLR8R podcast series, which was ripe with deep and dubby selections.

Tracklisting



01. Forgive The Night

02. While We Wait

03. Forgive The Night (Chris Korda Version)

04. Reprise

Forgive The Night EP is available today. You can order it here and stream it in full below.

<a href="https://foommusic.bandcamp.com/album/forgive-the-night">Forgive The Night by Chris Korda & André Baum</a>