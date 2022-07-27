Christopher Willits’ New Ghostly Album Will Soothe Your Soul 'Gravity' LP is scheduled for September 9 release.

Christopher Willits will return to Ghostly International with Gravity, his latest exploration in ambient music.

Composed during a period of change and challenge, Gravity is the San Francisco artist’s “most personal and refined work to date,” we’re told. The ideas for it first emerged in 2018 as Willits recorded guitar improvisations in a temple in Gifu, Japan.

Following the completion of Sunset, his last album, Willits resumed work on Gravity in 2020 in his recording space in California, utilizing his custom Moog guitar, bass synth, bass guitar, field recordings, and voice. He finalized the record during stays with family in Kansas City and Hawaii.

There was a “gravity” imbuing each session, we’re told, as Willits processed the flux of the world while supporting his mother during her declining health. His natural response was to create music that soothes the soul and facilitates a state of relaxation and clarity.

“For me, this album is like a prayer of gratitude; feeling the curves of life, listening to the balance, acknowledging the ongoing journey,” Willits says.

Over the past two decades, Willits has navigated the field of contemporary ambient music with curiosity and ambition, realizing a body of work that includes collaborative projects with Ryuichi Sakamoto, Taylor Deupree, and Tycho.

Willits encourages his listeners to let the sound guide the mind’s intrinsic need to process.

Tracklisting



01. Crescent

02. Regrowth

03. Origin

04. Unknown

05. Endless

06. Curve

07. Spiraling

08. Tunnels

Gravity LP is scheduled for September 9 release. Meanwhile you can stream “Crescent” in full below and pre-order here.