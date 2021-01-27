Clark’s Ninth Studio Album Features Oliver Coates, AFRODEUTSCHE, and More 'Playground In A Lake' LP is scheduled for March 26 release.

Photo: Eva Vermandel

Clark has unveiled his ninth studio album, Playground In A Lake, scheduled for March release on Deutsche Grammophon.

Across Playground In A Lake, Clark “broadens horizons and tries new things,” we’re told, and this creates “profound results.”

With its orchestral tropes and release on Deutsche Grammophon, the album may appear a departure to the casual observer, but it is in fact a more “illuminated development” of clues from Clark’s past releases,” we understand. It builds on the piano vignettes from Clarence Park, the folky wonder of Iradelphic, and the strings on Body Riddle, plus the British producer’s skewed symphonic rework of Max Richter‘s “Path 5.”

Conceptually, the album broadly tells a story about real climate change, but told in mythological terms. “It’s about the last human on earth, the betrayal of an innocent child, and becoming a grown-up; growing a shell over our lost young selves,” Clark says. “It’s the playground we bury and a drowned planet; an extinction myth.”

Clark, real name Chris Clark, recorded the album with string ensembles in Budapest and Berlin. It features Oliver Coates on cello, Chris Taylor from Grizzly Bear on clarinet, Manchester Collective’s Rakhi Singh on violin, AFRODEUTSCHE and Kieran Brunt on backing vocals, 130701 signee Yair Elazar Glotman on contrabass, and 12 year old choir boy Nathaniel Timoney, whose vocal recordings were directed via Zoom during lockdown.

As well as scoring the guests’ parts, Clark himself sings, and plays piano, synths, and cello.

Earlier this year, Clark released his score to Adam Egypt Mortimer’s psychological horror “Daniel Isn’t Real” on Deutsche Grammophon. In 2019, he released Kiri Variations on his own Throttle Records.

Tracklisting



01. Lovelock

02. Lambent Rag

03. Citrus

04. Forever Chemicals

05. More Islands

06. Small

07. Disguised Foundation

08. Suspension Reservoir

09. Entropy Polychord

10. Aura Nera

11. Already Ghosts

12. Earth Systems

13. Emissary

14. Comfort and Fear

15. Shut You Down

16. Life Outro

Playground In A Lake LP is scheduled for March 26 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Small” and an album teaser below. Pre-order is available here.