Convextion is Back as E.R.P. 'Rotating Assembly' EP is scheduled for May 23 release.

Gerard Hanson, otherwise known as Convextion, is back with a new EP as E.R.P.

Hanson is one of the most mysterious characters in electronic dance music, who has been releasing minimalist, futuristic tracks intermittently since 1995. While his minimalist, futuristic works form the blueprint for so many, it’s impossible to anticipate when they will appear.

E.R.P is the alias he uses for his dark, electro-edged techno.

“I’m still a fan of the faceless techno days, however obsolete that is,” he told XLR8R over email. “I use my music to say what I can’t with words.”

In 2019, Hanson released “Drawing Machine,” a drum & bass cut made when he was listening to lots of Photek and Source Direct, via XLR8R+. He released Exomoon, an album as E.R.P., that same year.

Tracklisting



A1. V / Eight

A2. Equiponderance

B1. Engine Vibration

B2. Enfield

Rotating Assembly EP is scheduled for May 23 release. Meanwhile, you can stream clips below and pre-order here.