Craigie Knowes Announces New Eluize Album The Berlin-based Australian producer's sophomore LP will drop next month.

Eluize has a new album on the way via Craigie Knowes.

Gone will be the Berlin-based Australian producer’s sophomore full-length, following on from last year’s Confide, which also dropped via Craigie Knowes. It features eight eclectic tracks that run the gamut from trip-hop to techno, electro, and deeper club shades, all tied together with her masterful production and featuring her own vocal work. Gone will also feature two abstract videos, one shot in Berlin where Eluize produced the album.

XLR8R readers will be familiar with Eluize from the current XLR8R+ edition, in which she features alongside AIDA and Slumber (a.k.a. Öona Dahl and Amber Cox), delivering a killer house and techno hybrid cut, as well as an in-depth feature unpacking her techniques and processes. You can even download her Ableton project file to see everything she did on the track.

Eluize also recently launched a coaching and mentoring platform focused on supporting womxn, non-binary, and trans people, passing on her knowledge in music production, performance, label management, and general support on navigating life, mental health, motherhood, living abroad, and the trials of working in “the industry.”

Eluize, real name Emma Sainsbury, began her musical adventures in Adelaide, located in Australia’s south, where her parents instilled in her an appreciation for the arts and creativity. Music lessons from the age of five led her into classical and jazz training through school, but electronics soon came calling and Australia couldn’t satisfy her. After years in bustling metropolises, Sainsbury craved something slower and, with its relaxed way of life and rich music scene, Berlin seemed like the right fit. In 2013, she arrived in the German capital as an electronic music enthusiast eager to immerse herself in the city’s unbridled club culture. She heads up Night Tide, an outlet for artists in her orbit.

Tracklisting



01. Ennui

02. Relinquish

03. Wasn’t Ready

04. Obsolescence

05. Hideaway

06. Supposed

07. Enervation (Energized edition)

08. Stutters

Gone will be drop on vinyl and digital on October 19, with snippets of the LP streaming below. You can pre-order the LP at Juno.