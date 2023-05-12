Croatian Amor Pays Tribute to Late Brother on New Album 'A Part of You in Everything' LP is scheduled for May 26 release.

Croatian Amor will release a new album later this month.

A Part of You in Everything, which is a companion piece to last year’s Remember Rainbow Bridge, pays tribute to his late brother, who died at birth.

“My younger brother died at birth and I never had a chance to meet him. Growing up he was my ghost friend, someone told me he lived in the stars which I accepted,” he says. “I had not paid attention to him for many years but when I was making “Remember Rainbow Bridge” and waiting for my son to come into the world he suddenly appeared again. I partly dedicated Remember Rainbow Bridge to him, but I knew that it wasn’t his record, so I thought I should make one just for him and here it is.”

A Part of You in Everything comprises eight songs about “being human on Earth,” and it includes cameos from Perko, Vanessa Amara, and NikkiH2OP. It lands on Posh Isolation.

Tracklisting

01. My Brother (is a Star)

02. Vigil ft. NikkiH2OP

03. Dancer ft. Alto Aria

04. Still Possible ft. Vanessa Amara

05. All Angels Meet Again ft. NikkiH2OP

06. Tulip Coupon ft. Perko

07. Any Path to Touch the Stars ft. Jeuru & Alto Aria

08. Kites (A Part of You in Everything

A Part of You in Everything LP is scheduled for May 26 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “My Brother (is a Star)” and “Dancer” feat. Alto Aria in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://croatianamor-poshisolation.bandcamp.com/album/a-part-of-you-in-everything">A Part of You in Everything by Croatian Amor</a>