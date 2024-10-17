Curses to Release New Album
'Another Heaven' LP is scheduled for October 25.
Curses will release a new album later this month.
Known for making dark, romantic, cinematic new wave, Curses, real name Luca Venezia, has previously released two full length albums on Dischi Autunno—the latest, Incarnadine, coming in 2022.
Another Heaven, his new album, lands on synth label Italians Do It Better, and it’s once again soaked in Curses’ signature ghostly guitars and haunting vocals.
The record was co-produced by Curses and Johnny Jewel, and it features Marie Davidson and Skelesys.
For more information on Curses, check out his XLR8R podcast here.
Tracklisting
01. Caviar
02. Another Heaven
03. Heart & Cane
04. Like Porcelain
05. Echoes
06. Elegant Death (YouTube)
07. HS2G
08. Vanish feat. Skelesys
09. Helium feat. Marie Davidson
Another Heaven LP is scheduled for October 25 release. Meanwhile, you a stream opener “HS2G” in full via the player below and pre-order here.