Curses to Release New Album 'Another Heaven' LP is scheduled for October 25.

Curses will release a new album later this month.

Known for making dark, romantic, cinematic new wave, Curses, real name Luca Venezia, has previously released two full length albums on Dischi Autunno—the latest, Incarnadine, coming in 2022.

Another Heaven, his new album, lands on synth label Italians Do It Better, and it’s once again soaked in Curses’ signature ghostly guitars and haunting vocals.

The record was co-produced by Curses and Johnny Jewel, and it features Marie Davidson and Skelesys.

For more information on Curses, check out his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting

01. Caviar

02. Another Heaven

03. Heart & Cane

04. Like Porcelain

05. Echoes

06. Elegant Death (YouTube)

07. HS2G

08. Vanish feat. Skelesys

09. Helium feat. Marie Davidson

Another Heaven LP is scheduled for October 25 release. Meanwhile, you a stream opener “HS2G” in full via the player below and pre-order here.