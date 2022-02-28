Curses to Release Second Album on Jennifer Cardini’s Dischi Autunno
'Incarnadine' LP is scheduled for March 11 release.
Curses will release his second album, Incarnadine, on Jennifer Cardini’s Dischi Autunno next month.
Known for blending his Morricone-esque guitar with elements from early ’80s music genres like new-wave and post-punk, Curses, real name Luca Venezia, keeps on pushing the boundaries of these references across Incarnadine. In contrast to his debut album, 2018’s Romantic Fiction, there’s added emphasis on his own ghostly vocals and guitars, but once again the release is defined by slick production, dark grooving melodies, and psychedelic synth vibes.
“The album is a dialogue between the inner self and outer, and romance of eternal and immortal existence,” Venezia says. “How do we make an emotion timeless?“ Venezia asks across the release.
Besides being a resident DJ for Berlin’s Pornceptual party, Venezia, originally from New York, heads up Ombra INTL. Outside of this, he runs a monthly Rinse France radio residency where he showcases artists who share the same passion for the dark and weird side of Italo disco. You can read more about him and his work here, in his XLR8R podcast.
Tracklisting
01. Miriam
02. Blood Oath
03. Gretchen Bender
04. Boundless feat. Jennifer Touch
05. Smoke
06. Coma
07. Déjà-vu Inc
08. Malice (Interlude)
09. Ghost Of Arms feat TERR
10. Made In Shade
Incarnadine LP is scheduled for March 11 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Blood Oath” in full below and pre-order here.