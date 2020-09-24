Dadub’s New Album is Audio Ayahuasca for the Dimensionally Adventurous
'Hypersynchron' LP is scheduled for October 23 release.
Dadub will release a new album next month.
Dadub is a hybrid of electronic dub with techno influences, and its focus is on achieving a sound that’s impossible to geolocate. The project was founded by Dadub Mastering Studio‘s Daniele Antezza in 2009 in Berlin, Germany. In 2013, Antezza put out his first album as Dadub on Lucy’s Stroboscopic Artefacts.
The current lineup consists of Antezza and Marco Donnarumma, who joined in 2018. Together, they released A Sun Called Moon on Ohm Resistance earlier this year.
Hypersynchron, the new album, delivers forceful, thoughtful bass music. It sees Antezza and Donnarumma engaging new technologies and ancient instruments, and its rhythms set a future standard for bass music that’s “so alien and precise that it may indeed take centuries to reverse engineer,” they say. Antezza and Donnarumma label it “audio ayahuasca for the dimensionally adventurous.”
The record includes a SCORN remake of “Airless Subjugation,” a Dadub original. It’s mixed by Antezza and Donnarumma at Dadub Studio, and mastered by Xergio Cordoba at Eternal Midnight Studio, Madrid.
Artwork comes from Simon D’Atillia.
Tracklisting
01. Infinite Regresses
02. On Fungus Drool
03. Link to Quantum
04. Of Simulacra
05. New Rationales For Subjugation
06. Airless Subjugation (SCORN Remake)
07. Tranced Out
08. Airless Vault
09. Alien To Wholeness
10. Focus From the Outrage Ep. 1
11. Focus From the Outrage Ep. 2
12. Ascetic Denial
Hypersynchron LP is scheduled for October 23 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Link to Quantum” below.