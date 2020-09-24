Dadub’s New Album is Audio Ayahuasca for the Dimensionally Adventurous 'Hypersynchron' LP is scheduled for October 23 release.

Photo: Flora Schwarz

Dadub will release a new album next month.

Dadub is a hybrid of electronic dub with techno influences, and its focus is on achieving a sound that’s impossible to geolocate. The project was founded by Dadub Mastering Studio‘s Daniele Antezza in 2009 in Berlin, Germany. In 2013, Antezza put out his first album as Dadub on Lucy’s Stroboscopic Artefacts.

The current lineup consists of Antezza and Marco Donnarumma, who joined in 2018. Together, they released A Sun Called Moon on Ohm Resistance earlier this year.

Hypersynchron, the new album, delivers forceful, thoughtful bass music. It sees Antezza and Donnarumma engaging new technologies and ancient instruments, and its rhythms set a future standard for bass music that’s “so alien and precise that it may indeed take centuries to reverse engineer,” they say. Antezza and Donnarumma label it “audio ayahuasca for the dimensionally adventurous.”

The record includes a SCORN remake of “Airless Subjugation,” a Dadub original. It’s mixed by Antezza and Donnarumma at Dadub Studio, and mastered by Xergio Cordoba at Eternal Midnight Studio, Madrid.

Artwork comes from Simon D’Atillia.

Tracklisting



01. Infinite Regresses

02. On Fungus Drool

03. Link to Quantum

04. Of Simulacra

05. New Rationales For Subjugation

06. Airless Subjugation (SCORN Remake)

07. Tranced Out

08. Airless Vault

09. Alien To Wholeness

10. Focus From the Outrage Ep. 1

11. Focus From the Outrage Ep. 2

12. Ascetic Denial

Hypersynchron LP is scheduled for October 23 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Link to Quantum” below.

<a href="https://ohmresistance.bandcamp.com/album/hypersynchron">Hypersynchron by Dadub</a>