Daedelus Returns to Brainfeeder with New Album and 3LP Box Set
'The Bittereinders' LP is out September 20.
Daedelus (a.k.a Alfred Darlington) has announced a new album on Brainfeeder, titled The Bittereinders.
The Bittereinders brings Daedelus’ End of Empire trilogy on Brainfeeder to a close, following 2010’s Righteous Fists of Harmony inspired by The Boxer Rebellion (1899-1901) and 2014’s The Light Brigade that recalled the Crimean War of 1853-56.
The album dives into the final three-year conflict from the Victorian era that was perhaps its most brutal. The Second Boer War is recounted as fought between the British and formerly Dutch Z.A.R. and Free Orange People and ended by treaty in 1902. What is not made clear in the “counting is the thousands of black and brown people caught in the colonial crossfire of Empire’s endless appetite,” the label explains. This is the conflict that coined modern use of the term “concentration camp” and brought new bloody levels of guerrilla warfare. Just as in Righteous Fists of Harmony and The Light Brigade, Daedelus has taken liberty in using modern sound sources against a backdrop of mystic overtones.
Daedelus recorded the album at Brainfeeder label mate Jameszoo’s Willem Twee Studios in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, an analogue electronic sound and music workspace, and Red Bull Studios in Cape Town, South Africa. It features Lee Thomson (trumpet on “The Irreconcilables,” in a nod to the Township Jazz tradition); Mikhaela Faye Kruger (vocals on “Sold As” and “Veldt”); and Shane Cooper (bass on “Du Sud” with American Amir Yaghmai providing ghost vocals as a connection to the previous LPs).
The Bittereinders LP is out September 20. A limited edition 3LP box set housing the End of Empire trilogy will be released on November 15.
Tracklisting, End of Empire Boxset
Disc I, Righteous Fists of Harmony
A1. An Armada Approaches
A2. Tidal Waves Uprising
A3. The Open Hand Avows
A4. Order Of The Golden Dawn
B1. The Finishing of a Thing
B2. Succumbing To
B3. Stampede Me
B4. Fin De Siècle
Disc II, The Light Brigade
A1. Until Artillery
A2. Baba Yaga
A3. Onward
A4. The Victory of the Echo Over the Voice
A5. Sevastopol
B1. Tsars and Hussars
B2. Battery Smoke
B3. Belonging
B4. Pre-munitions
B5. Shot and Shell
B6. Country Of Conquest
Disc II, The Bittereinders
A1. Deep in Concentration
A2. Trifling
A3. The Irreconcilables
A4. Sangoma
A5. Sold As
B1. Anima
B2. Staatsartillerie
B3. Veldt
B4. Du Sud
B5. Puts You Under