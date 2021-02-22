Daft Punk Split Up After 28 Years The legendary French duo announced the news today.

Renowned French duo Daft Punk have split up after 28 years.

The duo, made up of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, broke the news today with an eight-minute video titled “Epilogue,” which was cut from their 2006 film “Electroma.” In the clip, the pair bid each other farewell in the desert, before one of them is self-destructed.

As reported, Pitchfork reached out to longtime publicist Kathryn Frazier who confirmed the duo had broken up. The reasons remain unknown.

Daft Punk haven’t released an album since 2013’s Random Access Memories, their biggest-selling and most pop-focused LP, although they announced last year that they were working on the score for Dario Argento’s “Occhiali Neri” film. No other news has surfaced, but we will update as it comes in.

According to French media tracking service Visibrain, there were 27 tweets posted every second about Daft Punk on Monday afternoon.

Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter formed Daft Punk in Paris in 1993, having met at school. They released their debut album, Homework, in 1996 on Virgin Records, featuring classic tracks like “Around The World” and “Da Funk” to become a landmark moment in electronic music. By the time of its follow-up, Discovery, in 2001, the publicity-shy pair had taken to making their public appearances in the robot outfits that became their trademark.