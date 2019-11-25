Dais Records Welcomes Riki 'Riki' is out February 14, 2020.

Photo | Nedda Afsari

Dais Records will release the debut album of Riki, the Los Angeles-based dark synth-pop outfit commandeered by the mysterious Niff Nawor.

The album sees Riki exploring courage, physicality, and romance across eight synth pop anthems. It was produced and engineered by hardware-based synthesist Matia Simovich of INHALT.

Nawor is a visual artist and musician active in the deathrock scenes of the California bay area, and a member of Crimson Scarlet before founding her solo endeavour as Riki in 2017. She has previously released only once, namely her Hot City cassette tape in 2017, which featured Chelsey Crowley of Crimson Scarlet, Skot Brown of Phantom Limbs, and Peđa of Doomed to Extinction.

The album’s lead single, “Napoleon,” streaming below, is reminiscent of ’80s New York dance floor electro-pop that recalls the fusion of uptown and downtown styles and culture.

Tracklisting



01. Strohmann

02. Napoleon

03. Böse Lügen (Body Mix)

04. Know

05. Earth Song

06. Spirit Of Love

07. Come Inside

08. Monumental

Riki is out February 14, 2020, with “Napoleon” streaming in full below, and pre-order here.