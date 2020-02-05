Dana Ruh Unveils First Album in Six Years, ‘Time Out of Mind’ 'Time Out of Mind' LP is out April 6 on vinyl.

Dana Ruh has unveiled a new album, Time Out of Mind, out April 6 on her own Cave Recordings.

Recorded over the past five years in between touring, Time Out of Mind is the German artist’s second proper album, following 2014’s Naturally. We’re told to expect an 11-track “masterclass of thoughtful house moods and grooves,” much in the style of her earlier work which has surfaced on labels like Underground Quality, Slices Of Life, and her own Brouqade.

“This is a sophisticated album of lived-in house music that cocoons you in warm, inviting sounds, caresses you with catchy rhythms, and lulls you into a dream state with its fantastically subtle and romantic sense of late night melody,” the label adds.

Outside of production and DJing, Ruh also co-runs KMA60, a Berlin-based record store and distribution company that’s fast earning a reputation as being one of the German capital’s best such offerings.

You can read more about Ruh and her studio processes in her XLR8R feature here.

Tracklisting



A1. Still

A2. Pass My Way

B1. Misty Blue

B2. Revertigo

C1. Mr Bang

C2. Empty Battery

D1. Gran

D2. Suspended

E1. New Day

E2. Me Vs Me

F. Cross My Mind

Time Out of Mind LP is out April 6 on vinyl. Meanwhile, you can hear clips below.