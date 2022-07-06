Dan Snaith Returns as Daphni for New Album
'Cherry' LP is scheduled for October 7 release.
Dan Snaith will release a new album as Daphni, titled Cherry.
Cherry is the first new Daphni music since Sizzling, an EP he released in 2019. In the years since, Snaith has been putting his energy into his Caribou project, releasing the album Suddenly in 2020.
Snaith recorded all 14 tracks of Cherry over a prolonged period and incorporated new gear into the production process. “As is often the case when you’re working quickly and intuitively, new pieces of equipment played a part,” Daphni explained. “It’s weird that when the tracks were put in what felt like the right order it took on a new coherence where it pings quickly from one idea to the next and, at least for me, hangs together in way that feels unified.”
Speaking about “Cloudy,” the album’s lead track, Snaith explained: “The essence of this one is keeping it aloft, like occasionally nudging a balloon that’s only just heavier than air to keep it afloat.”
Last year, Snaith released a Caribou song called “You Can do It.” He released Joli Mai, the last Daphni album, in 2017.
The album land’s on Snaith’s own Jiaolong label.
Tracklisting
01. Arrow
02. Cherry
03. Always There
04. Crimson
05. Arp Blocks
06. Falling
07. Mania
08. Take Two
09. Mona
10. Clavicle
11. Cloudy
12. Karplus
13. Amber
14. Fly Away
Cherry LP is scheduled for October 7 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Cherry” and “Cloudy” below and pre-order here.