Dan Snaith Returns as Daphni for New Album 'Cherry' LP is scheduled for October 7 release.

Dan Snaith will release a new album as Daphni, titled Cherry.

Cherry is the first new Daphni music since Sizzling, an EP he released in 2019. In the years since, Snaith has been putting his energy into his Caribou project, releasing the album Suddenly in 2020.

Snaith recorded all 14 tracks of Cherry over a prolonged period and incorporated new gear into the production process. “As is often the case when you’re working quickly and intuitively, new pieces of equipment played a part,” Daphni explained. “It’s weird that when the tracks were put in what felt like the right order it took on a new coherence where it pings quickly from one idea to the next and, at least for me, hangs together in way that feels unified.”

Speaking about “Cloudy,” the album’s lead track, Snaith explained: “The essence of this one is keeping it aloft, like occasionally nudging a balloon that’s only just heavier than air to keep it afloat.”

Last year, Snaith released a Caribou song called “You Can do It.” He released Joli Mai, the last Daphni album, in 2017.

The album land’s on Snaith’s own Jiaolong label.

Tracklisting



01. Arrow

02. Cherry

03. Always There

04. Crimson

05. Arp Blocks

06. Falling

07. Mania

08. Take Two

09. Mona

10. Clavicle

11. Cloudy

12. Karplus

13. Amber

14. Fly Away

Cherry LP is scheduled for October 7 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Cherry” and “Cloudy” below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://caribouband.bandcamp.com/album/cherry">Cherry by Daphni</a>