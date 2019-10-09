Dan Snaith Shares First Caribou Track in Five Years "Home" is available now via City Slang.

[Photo by Thomas Neukum; Mural, Stamford Hill Estate, by artist Amber Elise]

Dan Snaith has shared “Home,” a new single as Caribou.

The track comes as Caribou’s first new music in five years since the release of Our Love, his sixth album via City Slang. Earlier this year, Snaith released the Sizzling EP as Daphni.

Speaking of the track, Snaith says:

“I’m always listening to lots of music and sometimes a loop just jumps out at me—it’s too perfect. That’s how it was with Gloria Barnes’ ‘Home’—I kept returning to it, meaning to do something with it but not knowing what. Sometimes making music feels like a process I’m in charge of … but there are other times when things just present themselves and my job is to follow their lead. It wasn’t until the circumstances of someone close to me mirrored the refrain of the original song that the track all came together.

“When I’ve played it to friends, several of them have said that they feel like it’s speaking to their circumstances, about people close to them. We’ve all had moments when something changes suddenly and catalyses a change in your whole life—when you need to go back to something familiar, pick up the pieces and start again.”

“Home” is available now via City Slang.