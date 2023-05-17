Daniel Avery to Release New Collection of Bonus Material 'More Truth' is scheduled for May 17 release.

Daniel Avery will release More Truth, a collection of new singles, B-sides, and bonus material that expands on the textures and energy of his fifth studio album, Ultra Truth.

Released in November, Ultra Truth offered a very different listening experience to any of Avery’s previous records. Whereas his earlier work had focused on the idea of music being an escape or a distraction from the world, that was no longer the case. “For me this album is about looking directly into the darkness, not running away from it,” Avery said around the release.

In creating the record, Avery went back to many of the things that had inspired him to first make music as a teenager: pensive, emotive records by Deftones, Portishead, Nick Cave, and Mogwai, and the exquisite darkness of David Lynch movies. On tracks like “Devotion” and “Higher,” he captured the thunderous energy of left-field rave music.

“More Truth. More sounds from the world of ultra. B-sides, bonus tracks and unheard noise,” Avery says.

Alongside the announcement, Avery has shared lead track “Going So Low,” a collaboration with vocalist and producer Georgia.

For more information on Avery, check out his XLR8R podcast here.

The release lands on Phantasy.

Tracklisting

01. Going So Low ft. Georgia

02. Out of Silence

03. Time Takes A While

04. Trip

05. Bliss

06. Unfolder

07. I Would If I Could

More Truth is scheduled for May 17 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Going So Low” featuring Georgia in full below and pre-order here.

Photo: Steve Gullick