Danny Brown Lines Up New Warp Album Produced with Q-Tip, Flying Lotus, and Paul White 'uknowhatimsayin¿' LP is out October 4.

Danny Brown will release his new album, uknowhatimsayin¿, via Warp next month.

The 11-track album follows on from Brown’s previous album, Atrocity Exhibition, which came out through Warp in 2016. It is executive produced by Q-Tip and also takes in production from Flying Lotus, Paul White, Standing On The Corner, and JPEGMAFIA. Run The Jewels, Blood Orange, and Obongjayar also provide guest appearances.

“This is my version of a stand-up comedy album,” Brown says. “Most of my close friends now aren’t rappers—they’re comedians and actors. So I wanted to create something that mixed humor with music. Something that was funny but not parody.”

Tracklisting



01. Change Up

02. Theme Song

03. Dirty Laundry

04. 3 Tearz (feat. Run The Jewels)

05. Belly of the Beast (feat. Obongjayar)

06. Savage Nomad

07. Best Life

08. uknowhatimsayin¿

09. Negro Spiritual (feat. JPEGMAFIA)

10. Shine (feat. Blood Orange)

11. Combat

uknowhatimsayin¿ LP is out October 4, with “Best Life” and “Dirty Laundry” streaming below.