Danny Brown Lines Up New Warp Album Produced with Q-Tip, Flying Lotus, and Paul White
'uknowhatimsayin¿' LP is out October 4.
Danny Brown will release his new album, uknowhatimsayin¿, via Warp next month.
The 11-track album follows on from Brown’s previous album, Atrocity Exhibition, which came out through Warp in 2016. It is executive produced by Q-Tip and also takes in production from Flying Lotus, Paul White, Standing On The Corner, and JPEGMAFIA. Run The Jewels, Blood Orange, and Obongjayar also provide guest appearances.
“This is my version of a stand-up comedy album,” Brown says. “Most of my close friends now aren’t rappers—they’re comedians and actors. So I wanted to create something that mixed humor with music. Something that was funny but not parody.”
Tracklisting
01. Change Up 02. Theme Song 03. Dirty Laundry 04. 3 Tearz (feat. Run The Jewels) 05. Belly of the Beast (feat. Obongjayar) 06. Savage Nomad 07. Best Life 08. uknowhatimsayin¿ 09. Negro Spiritual (feat. JPEGMAFIA) 10. Shine (feat. Blood Orange) 11. Combat
uknowhatimsayin¿ LP is out October 4, with “Best Life” and “Dirty Laundry” streaming below.
