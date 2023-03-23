Dark Entries Celebrates 300th Release with Album from Creative Technology Consortium 'Panoramic Colorsound' LP is scheduled for April 14 release.

Dark Entries will celebrate its 300th release with Panoramic Coloursound, a triple LP from the Creative Technology Consortium.

Creative Technology Consortium is the collaboration of Traxx, Andrew Bisenius, and Jason Letkiewicz, who forged the project during the depths of pandemic isolation. Drawing from film and television music of the ’80s and ’90s, and armed with a mighty array of vintage analog and digital synthesizers, they set out to “explore heists, vices, and catastrophe,” in sound.

We’re told that the album “collapses sound and image into a neon blur” throughout its 25 tracks, and that the tracks bring plenty of EBM, funky bass, and cosmic chord patterns to the dancefloor.

Panoramic Coloursound was mastered by Frédéric Alstadt. The sleeve was designed by Eloise Leigh, and features a photograph by Jason Letkiewicz.

Tracklisting



01. A Retro Vice

02. Addiction (Vicki’s Revenge)

03. Babalorichàs

04. Beautifully Polluted Sunset

05. Better Living Through Circuitry

06. Catastrophe

07. Complicity In The City

08. Confrontation

09. Down The Hall, What We Make Happen

10. Far From Amateur

11. Follow Our Kode

12. High Altitude Meditation

13. Initiative

14. Know Your System

15. Looming Shadows

16. Nyte Sequence

17. On The Edge Of Confrontation

18. Out Where the Transit Buses Don’t Run

19. Palm Tree Inferno

20. Rapidò

21. Sympathetic Ear

22. The Descent

23. The Monaco Falcon

24. Triangle (Cue Take)

25. Undercover Heist

Panoramic Colorsound LP is scheduled for April 14 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “A Retro Vice” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://thecreativetechnologyconsortiumctc.bandcamp.com/album/panoramic-colorsound">Panoramic Colorsound by The Creative Technology Consortium {CtC} </a>