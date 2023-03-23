Dark Entries Celebrates 300th Release with Album from Creative Technology Consortium
'Panoramic Colorsound' LP is scheduled for April 14 release.
Dark Entries will celebrate its 300th release with Panoramic Coloursound, a triple LP from the Creative Technology Consortium.
Creative Technology Consortium is the collaboration of Traxx, Andrew Bisenius, and Jason Letkiewicz, who forged the project during the depths of pandemic isolation. Drawing from film and television music of the ’80s and ’90s, and armed with a mighty array of vintage analog and digital synthesizers, they set out to “explore heists, vices, and catastrophe,” in sound.
We’re told that the album “collapses sound and image into a neon blur” throughout its 25 tracks, and that the tracks bring plenty of EBM, funky bass, and cosmic chord patterns to the dancefloor.
Panoramic Coloursound was mastered by Frédéric Alstadt. The sleeve was designed by Eloise Leigh, and features a photograph by Jason Letkiewicz.
Tracklisting
01. A Retro Vice
02. Addiction (Vicki’s Revenge)
03. Babalorichàs
04. Beautifully Polluted Sunset
05. Better Living Through Circuitry
06. Catastrophe
07. Complicity In The City
08. Confrontation
09. Down The Hall, What We Make Happen
10. Far From Amateur
11. Follow Our Kode
12. High Altitude Meditation
13. Initiative
14. Know Your System
15. Looming Shadows
16. Nyte Sequence
17. On The Edge Of Confrontation
18. Out Where the Transit Buses Don’t Run
19. Palm Tree Inferno
20. Rapidò
21. Sympathetic Ear
22. The Descent
23. The Monaco Falcon
24. Triangle (Cue Take)
25. Undercover Heist
Panoramic Colorsound LP is scheduled for April 14 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “A Retro Vice” in full below and pre-order here.