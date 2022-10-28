Dark Entries to Release Six Funk-Fuelled Tracks from Patrick Cowley 'Malebox' LP is scheduled for November 12 release.

Dark Entries will release six previously unreleased funk-fuelled jams from the archives of Patrick Cowley.

Known for his chart-topping disco anthems, Cowley left behind an incredible body of work before his tragic death in 1982. Since 2009, California’s Dark Entries has been working with Cowley’s friends and family to uncover his lesser-known sides, including his soundtracks for gay pornographic films on compilation albums School Daze, Muscle Up, and Afternooners.

In contrast, Malebox gives us churning disco-funk and hi-NRG tracks that are “spacey and sleazy, gritty and sublime,” we’re told. Recorded from 1979-1981, the six tracks illuminate what was one of Cowley’s most creatively exciting periods.

“The songs on Malebox display the vitality and inventiveness of a brilliant composer taken from us too soon,” we’re told.

Malebox’s sleeve design was by Gwenaël Rattke.

Also included in the package air mail envelope containing a letter from Patrick Cowley to French disco producer Pierre Jaubert as well as liner notes and hand-written lyrics.

Tracklisting

01. If You Feel It

02. Floating

03. Love & Passion

04. Low Down Dirty Rhythm feat. Jeanie Tracy

05. Love Me Hot

06. A Wicked Tool

Malebox LP is scheduled for November 12 release, the 40th anniversary of Cowley’s passing. Meanwhile, you can stream “Love & Passion” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://patrickcowley.bandcamp.com/album/malebox">Malebox by Patrick Cowley</a>