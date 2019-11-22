Dark Entries Welcomes Back Red Axes for Final Release of 2019 'Voom' EP is out December 6.

Dark Entries‘ final release of 2019 comes from Red Axes, the production duo of Dori Sadovnik and Niv Arzi from Tel Aviv, Israel.

Sadovnik and Arzi were raised on a diet of post-punk, new-wave, and Italo-disco at fogged out warehouse and basement parties. Their own productions and remixes have appeared on labels such as I’m a Cliché, Correspondant, and Hivern Discs. They last appeared on San Francisco’s Dark Entries in 2017.

“Voom” kicks things off with wild percussive toms and bubblegum female chants over a fat electro break. “Doom” brings us into a dark, menacing cave with pulses of light in the form of carefully placed synth lasers. “Mister Q” serves up metallic rhythms backed with a strobe-ready sound. “Prblems” is the 10-minute anthem that closes the EP in typical Axes fashion: militant drums and battered electronics, while traditional instruments hypnotically pulse and reverberate.

All songs have been mastered by George Horn at Fantasy Studios in Berkeley, California.

The EP is housed in a die cut jacket that keeps the dancefloor vibes with a bold, DIY design by Eloise Leigh.

Tracklisting

01. Voom

02. Doom

03. Mister Q

04. Prblems

Voom EP is out December 6, with clips below.