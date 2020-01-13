Dark Entries Welcomes Borusiade for Second Album 'Fortunate Isolation' LP is out on February 7.

San Francisco’s Dark Entries will release Fortunate Isolation, Borusiade‘s second album.

Fortunate Isolation consists of eight songs that “capture a bystander witnessing the world as it undergoes drastic changes.” The label continues: “We have disconnected ourselves from ecology, humanity, preservation, care for what surrounds us, for what is still alive.”

The album’s sound is gloomy and powerful, mixing sonic film sequences, rhythmic excursions, and soothing yet obsessive vocals that “touch one’s deepest senses,” we’re told. Lyrically, the songs tackle themes of forgotten memories, spirituality, mortality, and destruction.

Born and raised in Bucharest, Romania, Borusiade, real name Miruna Boruzescu, started DJing in 2002 as one of the very few female DJs in the city’s emerging alternative clubbing scene. She has released on labels like Pinkman, Unterton, Cititrax, Correspondant, and Cómeme, where she released her debut album, A Body, in 2018.

Dark Entries, the label of Josh Cheon, released a reissue of Severed Heads’ 1981 album, Clean, earlier this year, but this is its first new material.

Tracklisting



01. Welcome Them

02. Time (No Time)

03. When I Read The News Today

04. Mirror Hall (This Relief)

05. They Pass By

06. The Death Of A Desire (A Ghost)

07. Lament (Fortunate Isolation)

08. To The Self

09. Follow

Fortunate Isolation LP is out on February 7, with clips below and pre-order here.

Lead photo: Nora Heinisch