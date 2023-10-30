Darkside Celebrates 10 Years of ‘Psychic’ with Expanded Reissue 'Psychic' (Expanded Edition) is available now.

Darkside, the collaboration of Chilean electronic musician Nicolás Jaar and American multi-instrumentalist Dave Harrington, will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Psychic with an expanded digital edition.

Psychic was the group’s first album, originally released on October 4, 2013. The record was a springboard for their immersive and improvisatory live shows, which toured throughout the globe until a hiatus beginning in 2014.

To mark its 10th anniversary, Harrington and Jaar have assembled an expanded digital edition of the record with three bonus tracks. This includes two era-appropriate B-sides—”Gone Too Soon” and “What They Say”—and a live version of “Paper Trails” recorded during the group’s 2023 European tour.

Darkside is an American rock band formed in Providence, Rhode Island in 2011. In 2021, they released their second album, Spiral.

Today, the band has expanded to a trio with Tlacael Esparza. In June, they released Live From Spiral House, a set of recordings documenting rehearsals for the group’s return to the stage.

Tracklisting

01. Golden Arrow

02. Sitra

03. Heart

04. Paper Trails

05. The Only Shrine I’ve Seen

06. Freak, Go Home

07. Greek Light

08. Metatron

09. Gone Too Soon

10. What They Say

11. Paper Trails, Live in Paris, June 5, 2023

Psychic (Expanded Edition) is available now on Matador Records.

Photo: Jed DeMoss