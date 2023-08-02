Dasha Rush to Release First Album in Eight Years 'Contemplating' LP is scheduled for September 29 release.

Dasha Rush will release her first album in eight years on raster.

Contemplating is Rush’s first album since Sleepstep, a collection of sound collages that, interwoven with text passages, aims at creating a dream-like atmosphere. Across nine ambient tracks, she takes listeners on a transcendental journey through ethereal landscapes and immersive textures.

“From the very first note, Contemplating captivates with its intricate layers of atmospheric harmonies, meticulously weaving together a tapestry of minimalistic sonic elements,” we’re told by the German label.

“As the ethereal soundscape unfolds, listeners are invited to embrace the moment of stillness in a realm where emotions and thoughts intertwine, creating a sonic experience that is both introspective and otherworldly.”

Rush is a Russian-born artist who spends her time constructing a rather wide assortment of electronic music and art projects. The majority of her work is released on her own imprint, Fullpanda, and its more experimental sub-label, Hunger to Create.

Tracklisting



01. Joy 100

02. Light and Dust

03. Morphingeist

04. Hans Rivers

05. Dubby Doo

06. Summer Photons

07. LoveX

08. Autumn Rivers

09. Trumpets of Andromeda

Contemplating LP is scheduled for September 29 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Trumpets of Andromeda” in full via the player below and pre-order here.