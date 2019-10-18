Dave Harrington and Benjamin Jay Team Up as Lights Fluorescent for Francis Harris’ Kingdoms 'The Oldest Sons Of The Oldest Sons' is out November 15.

Next on Francis Harris‘ Kingdoms is an album from Dave Harrington (Darkside/Dave Harrington Group) and Benjamin Jay (NDF/Benoit & Sergio) as Lights Fluorescent.

The Lights Fluorescent project is described as an “experiment in the spaces between song and texture, idea and reference, past and present.”

The Oldest Sons Of The Oldest Sons is the duo’s debut album, and sees them developing an atmospheric, slant-pop sensibility that leans toward the experimental tendencies of improvisational and ambient music.

The result is a set of songs “meant to be lived with,” the label explains. “Entirely percussion-less, recordings drift on a tenderness of guitar, revenant feedback, and vocals of autumnal intimation.”

Kingdoms’ last release came from Sophia Saze.

Tracklisting

A1. The Oldest Sons Of The Oldest Sons

A2. Our Earlier Years

A3. Space Metal

A4. Palace Walls

A5. Epitaphs

B1. Hotels

B2. Neil Young/Cues

B3. Small Sacrifices

B4. J Girls

B5. July 9th

The Oldest Sons Of The Oldest Sons is out November 15, with the title-track streaming below, and pre-order here.