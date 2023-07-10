David August is Back with a New Album 'V​Ī​S' LP is scheduled for October 6 release.

VĪS, which is Latin for energy or force, is the Italian-German composer’s fourth album, following 2018’s D’Angelo. It’s the result of a lengthy process of self-discovery, collaboration, and research during which August took time out in and around Rome to write music and process ideas, using the pause to inhale books about language, quantum physics, movement, and Middle Eastern mysticism.

He began to see the record as a way for him to release his ego and separate the personal from the impersonal, letting an honest version of himself speak through the noise. “As much as this sounds like a rational process,” he admits, “it was based on intuition and channeling a feeling.”

He wrote the album’s 13 pieces to play like a linear storyline, tracking the development of culture from its illusory beginnings in Plato’s cave into the wider world and observing its progression and adaptation.

The son of a classical pianist, August slipped from the academic music world into an early career as a dance music DJ-producer before he felt his artistic outlook shifting considerably. He established the 99CHANTS label in 2018, and has since used it as an output for his collaborations with jazz-noise vocalist Cansu Tanrikulu and Carnatic singer Sushma Soma on last year’s Imaginary Landscapes compilation.

For more information on August, check out his XLR8R feature here.

Tracklisting



01. ÆRA

02. VAHA

03. RAI

04. CYLO

05. FLORA

06. Y’SAR

07. ANTRO

08. ELAH

09. ARCO

10. NADIR

11. ARIA

12. DANZA

13. LIBRA

V​Ī​S LP is scheduled for October 6 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “ARCO” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://davidaugust.bandcamp.com/album/v-s">VĪS by David August</a>

Photo: Filip Preis