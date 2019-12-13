Davy’s Futurepast Welcomes Dardenne 'The Flow' EP lands January 15.

The fourth release on Davy‘s Futurepast label comes from Dardenne, a newcomer with no previous releases.

The Flow EP is inspired by a passage through the buzzy closing hours of Belgian nightlife. Elegantly simple hooks and driving basslines result in “the brighter side of dark,” the label explains. “Everything to keep you rooted to the dancefloor while your mind floats through the atmosphere. A dip in the pools of timelessness.”

Previous releases on Futurepast come from M GUN, Dave Morley, and Davy himself.

Tracklisting

01. Atomium

02. Hemodroid

03. Connexion

The Flow EP lands January 15, with clips streaming below.