Dawn Razor’s NARA Label Drops New V/A Compilation Featuring Shedbug Remix 'NARA003' is out now.

Dawn Razor‘s NARA imprint has released its third 12″, NARA003.

The label’s latest record follows two solo EPs from Sonnen Blumen Kerne, both of which landed back in March of this year, with five club-ready cuts of varying intensity and style.

On the A-side, label head Dawn Razor and Archetech deliver two rave-infused breakbeat weapons backed by an equally hard-hitting remix by Shedbug. On the flip side, Ukrainian producers Yansima and Hooley venturing into deeper territory, with the former opting for a broken-beat groove full of swagger and the latter a heads-down techno outing.

We’re previously featured Dawn Razor, an enigmatic Russian techno producer, in our XLR8R submissions feature, after he submitted music via the XLR8R portal. He’s previously released “Acid Funk” on R&S Records.

Tracklisting



A1: Dawn Razor & Archetech “Wonder Land”

A2: Dawn Razor & Archetech “Wonder Land” (Shedbug Remix)

A3: Dawn Razor & Archetech “Glides”

B1: Yansima “Robbers Guys”

B2: Hooley “Tempo Paradiso”

The release is available on 12″ and digitally and can be picked up here, with the tracks streaming below.

<a href="https://nararecords.bandcamp.com/album/various-artists-nara003">Various Artists – NARA003 by Dawn Razor, ArcheTEch, Shedbug, Yansima, Hooley</a>