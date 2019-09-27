Deadbeat Releases Digital Compilation of All Echocord Records 'The Echocord Sessions 2009—2019' is available now.

Deadbeat has released The Echocord Sessions 2009—2019, a digital compilation his of Echocord records from the last 10 years.

Echocord is the Danish label where Deadbeat, real name Scott Monteith, has featured several times since 2009. This 11-track compilation features all of these tracks, including remixes of Fluxion and Nick Höppner. Many of these have long been out of print and several were not even available digitally.

Echocord was founded in 2002 in Copenhagen, Denmark by the Danish DJ Kenneth Christiansen.

Tracklisting

01. Deadbeat “House of Vampires”

02. Fluxion “Perfuse” (Deadbeat Remix)

03. Deadbeat “Vampire Dub”

04. Deadbeat “Mercy Cage Dub”

05. Deadbeat “Teach the Devil’s Son”

06. Deadbeat “Vampire”

07. Nick Höppner “Seaweed” (Deadbeat’s Fireweed Remix)

08. Deadbeat “Mercy Cage”

09. Deadbeat Put on Your Red Shoes and Trance

10. Deadbeat “Just Jackin Around Man”

11. Deadbeat “For Whom the Bell Tolls”

The Echocord Sessions 2009—2019 is available now, with a stream available over at Bandcamp.