Deena Abdelwahed and Sotomayor Announced for Ableton Loop 2020 Registration is open for next year's Loop summit in Berlin.

Ableton has announced the first wave of artists for next year’s Loop Summit, taking place April 24 to 26 in Berlin, Germany.

The first-wave artist announcement includes Sylvia Massy, a US-based engineer and producer who has worked with acts including Johnny Cash, REM, and Tool; Mexican duo Sotomayor, who will perform and share their experience with the art of sampling; and UK-based quartet Ex-Easter Island Head, who will host a music improv session and a studio session, showing some of the techniques they use to create unique sounds through the art of repetition.

Loop 2020 will also host a range of performances and workshops with artists using off-grid methods, such as the unorthodox vocal performances of Colin Self, virtuoso percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie, New York-based instrument builders Antenes and Eric Pitra, and pioneering acts like Deena Abdelwahed, Joel Holmes, and Cody Currie.

You can find out more and register for Loop here.