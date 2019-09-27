Denis Sulta Reflects on Glasgow Youth on New Ninja Tune EP 'Aye Spoake Te Sumwuhn & They Listenhd' LP lands November 8

Denis Sulta has signed to Ninja Tune for a new eight-track EP, titled Aye Spoake Te Sumwuhn & They Listenhd.

Sulta— real name Hector Barbour—has rapidly emerged as one of the most exciting new talents from Glasgow. He earned his stripes and a large part of his musical education through working at the Rubadub record store, while holding down regular sets at Sub Club. He has released records on labels Dixon Avenue Basement Jams, Numbers, and his own Sulta Selects.

The 44-minute EP is described by the label as “the story of how Denis became who he is to this day,” and it’s dedicated to the memories of the people and places that have shaped an “at times difficult” journey to where he is now.

“Matthew Keeps Me Pirrie” is a “celebration of the realisation of what it is to be yourself, or at least, whoever you are in that moment,” explains Sulta. The track is dedicated to “a young man, name of Matthew, who entered my life quite recently. On one occasion, I was feeling frustrated with myself, I couldn’t understand why I couldn’t be like the people I admired. He kept me Hector that day, he welcomed Denis. For who we are. Thank you, Matthew. Sarning x.”

Elsewhere, opener “In~Narito” is a “sonic manifestation of my concept of hope,” Sulta explains. “Naive, beautiful, and short lived. It was written whilst I looked out my one-bedroom bedsit in Glasgow as the sun came up, I just knew, or at least….I hoped, there was better days to come.”

In other moments, he recalls lonely late night hotel rooms and early morning car rides with friends. The closing monologue of “Welcome, To The Rest Of My Life” is an ode to the city of Belfast.

Artwork and press shots are by Harris Nukem.

Tracklisting



01. In~Narito

02. Gas Whillis (While I Paint My Nails)

03. ForTee

04. I’m Not Always Right, So I Listen

05. Matthew Keeps Me Pirrie

06. It’s Tough, But Not As Much As The Dream Is Worth (Joseph)

07. Dan (wll SOME day KNOW How Special He Makes Me Feel)

08. Welcome, To The Rest Of My Life

Aye Spoake Te Sumwuhn & They Listenhd lands November 8, with “Matthew Keeps Me Pirrie” streaming below.